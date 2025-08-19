Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Customers left without power after vehicle hits power line in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several customers were temporarily left without power after a vehicle struck a utility line in the La Presa area of San Diego Tuesday.

The outage occurred at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Orville Street and Sweetwater Road, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A recent SDG&E update said there were 326 circuits affected, with 43 customers without power in the Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces neighborhoods.

Crews were on scene repairing lines, while power was expected to return to the affected areas by 9:30 a.m.

It was unclear what prompted the accident, but no injuries were immediately reported.

