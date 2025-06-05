Curvy Mission Beach boardwalk lines have people asking, "How's my tax money being spent?"

MISSION BEACH - The lines on Mission Beach are supposed to create order, separating people walking up and down the boardwalk, but right now, it's having people ask, "How's my tax money being spent?"

"I definitely enjoy the separation so that people, they're not taking up the whole boardwalk," said Tabitha Taylor, who lives in San Diego. "You're not saying excuse me all the time. It's just like a street, and everything so it splits it up, but it is janky."

People at the beach are biking, walking, and enjoying Mission Beach, but Taylor said the yellow lines on the boardwalk are an eyesore.

"It's not consistent, it breaks up, it's crooked," said Taylor. "People definitely don't follow it exactly."

Beyond the unstraight attempt at a line, Taylor's concerned about her tax money going to repainting these lines.

"Should've done it right the first time, and it couldn't, they wouldn't have to do it again," said Taylor.

Brian Cardoza comes to the boardwalk a couple of times a year, and he has a similar opinion.

"I think they look a little bad," said Cardoza. "It's pretty obvious walking down the boardwalk, seeing how they're crooked. I think it's just poor attention to detail."

They're not the only people critiquing the lines. People on the website Reddit posted pictures and comments of the unique public works display on the boardwalk.

We reached out to the City of San Diego who mentioned the lines are the way they are because of faulty equipment. They say the re-striping has already been completed.

Cardoza said he's hearing from people and they're not happy about the lines.

"I've heard other people as I'm walking along this boardwalk mentioning the same thing," said Cardoza.