CSU approves 3 new bachelor’s degree pathways

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Students at California State University campuses in Southern California and across the state will have new pathways to earn bachelor's degrees under changes approved by trustees aimed at expanding access and aligning programs with workforce needs.

The CSU Board of Trustees in Long Beach voted to create a Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Professional Studies and Bachelor of Applied Studies, marking the first time in more than 30 years that new baccalaureate degree types have been added, according to CSU.

Officials said the move will allow universities across the CSU system to develop undergraduate programs tailored to working adults, returning students and others seeking more flexible options to complete a degree.

The new degree types are also intended to address workforce demands by offering programs that integrate career-focused training and practical skills, officials said.

Programs may be offered in reduced-credit formats ranging from 90 to 120 units, compared to the traditional 120-unit bachelor's degree, allowing students to complete degrees more efficiently.

CSU officials said the Bachelor of Education could help address ongoing teacher shortages, while the Bachelor of Professional Studies and Bachelor of Applied Studies are designed to align more closely with career and technical fields.

"These new degree pathways will help more Californians access an affordable, rigorous and relevant bachelor's degree that supports upward mobility, workforce success and thriving communities," Junius Gonzales, CSU vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic affairs officer, said in a statement.

The CSU system serves more than 470,000 students statewide and is the largest four-year public university system in the nation.

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