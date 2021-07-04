Crowds pack local beaches, Fourth of July events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Weeks after the reopening of the state, large crowds packed local beaches and Fourth of July events.

In Scripps Ranch, the spirit of patriotism was the march. A year after it was canceled because of the pandemic, the Scripps Ranch Civic Association’s Fourth of July parade was back on.

‘The parade means so much. The entire community getting together, representing America. It’s really amazing,” said parade-goer Noah Wyatt.

Attendees enjoyed more than 50 floats for the 50th anniversary of the parade.

“Missing it last year was a bummer. We're back, better than ever,” said Wyatt.

“It says people want things to go back to normal, pretty ready,” said attendee Tess Luty.

To the north, the holiday celebration at Lake San Marcos included a patriotic K9 costume contest. Crowds packed the lake for the holiday fun, which also included, face painting, inflatable slides, and lots of icy treats.

Ron Stone, who is fully vaccinated, wore a smile all day.

“Everybody wants to get out. That’s my opinion after talking to people. Finally want to get out and do it. It’s been too long,” said Stone.

At Mission Beach, beachgoers celebrated the holiday by soaking up the sun. The boardwalk teemed with huge crowds.

“No parking. Hard to get here, but it was all worth it,” said Martin Franco Jr.

Franco Jr. brought his family from Temecula, staking out their spot in a sea of canopies and tents.

“We had to go outside and do something together, enjoy the weather. Fourth of July means spending time together,” said Franco Jr.

