Crosswalk problems discovered at site of fatal National City hit-and-run crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members mourning a Paradise Hills man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver say their grief turned to frustration with a discovery at the accident site.

Andrea Fernandez met me at Sweetwater Road and Orange Street in National City. It’s the site of the crash that robbed her of the love of her life.

“I'm completely broken inside. I just feel empty,” said Fernandez.

The emptiness has been there since early Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., her boyfriend, Alejandro Contreras, 30, had made a snack run and was walking home when police say he was struck as he crossed Sweetwater Road.

According to police, the driver got out and moved the injured Contreras to the side of the road before taking off.

Paramedics later rushed Contreras to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“When he passed, he took my heart,” said Fernandez.

An inconsolable Fernandez calls Contreras, who worked as a dog trainer, caring and funny. She is three months pregnant with their first child.

“He was excited to be a dad, and he'll never have that chance,” said a tearful Fernandez.

Eight hours after the crash that claimed his life, police arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver, 43-year-old Bennie Ray Womack. It's unclear what led police to him.

“It was extremely difficult hearing details of what happened,” said Contreras’ cousin, Jazmine Seaton.

Seaton calls the reported actions of the driver inhumane.

“It's disgusting … to relocate my cousin like he’s nothing. This person left a lot of people hurt, and we want justice,” said Seaton.

For Contreras' loved ones, who have gathered at a nearby memorial every day, there were more emotions after discovering this.

As of early Thursday afternoon, there is a constant beeping sound at the crosswalk. When you press the button, a voice announces the word ‘Wait.’

There is no walk signal across the street, and ABC 10News Michael Chen has never seen the crosswalk's flashing lights come on.

Contreras also points to poor lighting and high speeds in the area.

“It's a hazard and death trap became no one stops. The city need to address this for the safety of everyone,” said Seaton. “There haven’t been any flashing lights for at least several weeks.”

ABC 10News reached out to the National City City Manager's office to find out how long the crosswalk lights have not been working and their plans to address it, and are waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Contreras family with funeral expenses.

