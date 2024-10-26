Crosswalk lights back on at site of fatal hit-and-run in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - The crosswalk lights at the site of a fatal hit-and-run in National City are back on and flashing.

Andrea Fernandez spoke with me in early October after her boyfriend, 30 year old Alejandro Contreras, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver around 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

“I’m completely broken, feel empty,” said Fernandez in an Oct. 3 interview.

Contreras was making a snack run, and police say he was struck while crossing Sweetwater Road at Orange Street.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested hours later.

Fernandez is four months pregnant with the couple's first child.

“He was excited to be a dad, and now he'll never get that chance,” said Fernandez.

Five days after the fatal crash, I met family members at the crash site.

They had been recording video showing the crosswalk lights weren't working. I also tried to use the crosswalk.

That day, when I pressed the crosswalk button, there was no ‘Walk’ signal. I also saw no flashing lights.

Weeks later, things have changed. When I showed up Thursday morning, the lights and signal were working.

Joseph Mitchell lives in the area.

’It's a dark area, with a high volume of traffic,” said Mitchell. “I’m definitely happy it's working now.”

So, how long had those light not been working?

According to National City City Manager Ben Martinez, the lights were working at the time of the crash and were accidentally turned off by police during the investigation that followed.

He say the Public Works Dept. then turned them back on October 7, four days after our story aired.

Martinez also says according to police, Contreras was struck while outside the crosswalk.

I reached out to family members for a response to that and to the revelation about when the lights stopped working.

Meanwhile, for those who drive and walk in the area, it was a flash of relief.

“Can only help and aid in the safety of the people traveling in the area,” said Fernandez.

ABC 10News reached out the National City Police the confirm the details from Martinez and are waiting to hear back.