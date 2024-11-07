Critical fire weather conditions expected for much of San Diego County through Friday

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Parts of San Diego’s East County are experiencing strong Santa Ana winds this week, dropping the humidity and bringing critical fire risks to the area.

Due to the strong wind conditions, some areas of the East County are under a Red Flag Warnings through Friday.

According to Cal Fire, much of the San Diego region is especially vulnerable this time of year, so the agency is standing by with extra resources in case a fire breaks out.

Cal Fire officials told ABC 10News it’s fully staffed in 42 stations around the county. They also have the ability to bring in extra firefighters, fire engines, hand crews, and bulldozers.

However, protecting the community during critical fire weather conditions comes with a few challenges.

First, the county’s fire department said it patrols more than 1.5 million acres of unincorporated land — much of which is full of dry brush.

But no matter where you are, that vegetation has had all summer to dry out. So, the added Santa Ana winds and low humidity create the risk for a fire to spread quickly.

“Currently, throughout San Diego County, the brush is below 60 percent fuel moisture; that’s critical level,” said Cal Fire Capt. Robert Johnson. “So, with critical level fuel moistures, along with the Red Flag conditions, with higher winds, lower relative humidities and higher temperatures, that creates the potential for explosive fire behavior.”

The county requires residents to clear out flammable brush around their homes, making a defensible space of up to 100 feet.

However, Cal Fire advises against doing that right now, as tools like lawnmowers can kick up sparks, creating a risk for additional fires.

Instead, now is a good time to prepare emergency kits in case of evacuation, stocked with items like medicine and food.

Amid the fire concerns, San Diego Gas & Electric has shut off power for more than 1,200 buildings around the county. An additional 23,000 customers as far west as Chula Vista may be at risk for additional outages.

As of Thursday morning, SDG&E shut off power for 1,263 customers in the following communities:



Boulevard

Campo

Descanso

Jamul

Potrero

Viejas Reservation

For the most up-to-date information about SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, visit https://www.sdge.com/ready.