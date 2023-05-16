Ring video captures Poway break-in, likely linked to Chilean theft ring

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another local home break-in may be linked to a South American theft ring targeting homes across Southern California.

Ring security camera footage shows four men breaking into Bill and Judi Young’s Poway home just after 9 p.m. on May 5. The couple shared with 10News that they were home at the time of the invasion.

They say they heard their back door glass shatter followed by men speaking loudly.

“As I walked further down the hall I said who’s there? And nobody answered and then I started getting a little concerned…so I yelled out really loudly who the hell is in my house? And then a door slammed and we didn’t hear anything more,” said Bill.

Ring video shows the men quickly running out before they had time to grab any valuables.

“Because we were home and confronted them they weren’t able to steal any of our possessions…however they stole our sense of feeling safe in our home,” said Judi.

The Youngs say law enforcement arrived within minutes and told them that the men are likely a part of the Chilean crime ring that has been targeting SoCal homes for months.

“They said they typically want to be in and out in about 15-20 minutes. They go straight to the master bedroom. They’re looking for cash, watches, jewelry, purses,” he said.

Bill and Judi live in a gated community on the edge of a hillside. Deputies told them homes like this are a common target as the men will park below, walk up the incline and enter through the backyard.

“Really set up perimeter cameras if you have any canyons or anything coming up to the back of your home,” Bill advised. "And have a plan."

Last year, ABC 10News covered several break-ins likely connected.

Deputies shared that the South American theft ring, including Chilean nationals, were suspected of nearly 60 high-end burglaries. SDPD said an additional 18 cases in La Jolla may be linked to the ring as well – urging San Diegans to be aware and alert.

ABC 10News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Dept. and SDPD for updated numbers on thefts currently being investigated in connection with the Chilean crime ring locally. At this time we are waiting to hear back.