Crews stop forward movement of Echo Fire in Jamul area

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) - The forward progress of a fire that has burned at least 25 acres near the community of Jamul has been halted, Cal Fire San Diego announced Monday.

The so-called Echo Fire was initially reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday about a half-mile south of Echo Valley and Proctor Valley roads, according to the agency.

As of Sunday morning, containment was at 95%, fire officials reported.

"The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread and is burning light to medium vegetation," Cal Fire said on Sunday.

No structures were threatened, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

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