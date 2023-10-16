Watch Now
Crews stop brush fire in Tecate area

Border 32 Fire in Marron Valley (Oct. 16, 2023)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 15:57:16-04

MARRON VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A brush fire blackened about four acres of open land Monday in a remote, rugged area west of Tecate and just north of the U.S.- Mexico line, authorities reported.

The blaze erupted about 8:30 a.m. in hilly terrain on the southeast side of Tecate Peak in the Marron Valley area, according to Cal Fire.

About 75 ground personnel fought the flames along with crews aboard two water-dropping helicopters and a spotter plane, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

With firefighters making good progress in extinguishing the blaze, Cal Fire called off the aircraft about 10 a.m., Cornette said.

The fire caused no reported structural damage or injuries, the captain said. The cause was under investigation.

