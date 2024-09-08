Crews make progress battling Campo wildfire

CAMPO (CNS) - Firefighters made progress Sunday battling a 45-acre wildfire that broke out in a rural part of San Diego County, which prompted a brief evacuation order.

Units were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Saturday near Church Road and Golden Acorn Way, south of the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was at 50% containment as of 10 a.m. Sunday, but the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

"Firefighters will remain on scene for mop-up and suppression repair. The overnight lower temperature and higher humidity has assisted firefighters in increasing the containment," the agency said Sunday.

An evacuation order for the area was issued Saturday, but lifted a short time later.

A total of 35 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, three water tenders and one hand crew, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

