Evacuation orders lifted for Campo vegetation fire

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuation orders have been lifted for the Church 2 Fire near the Campo Indian Reservation, as fire crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on Saturday.

The vegetation fire, which broke out near Old Hwy 80 and Church Rd., burned 65 acres before being contained. Cal Fire San Diego responded to the fire at 11:39 a.m., located south of Golden Acorn Casino.

While the fire initially had the potential to spread up to 1,000 acres, containment efforts have prevented further growth.

The temporary evacuation center at Golden Acorn Casino has been closed, and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

"If you had to leave, it's now safe to go back home. Drive slowly and carefully. Be mindful of firefighters and deputies, as well as road and utility crews, working in the area," San Diego sheriff's deputies said in a X post Saturday afternoon.

An interactive map of the evacuation order can be found here.