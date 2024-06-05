Crash victim's mother set to attend emotional graduation at Sweetwater High

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A day before he was set to graduate, a 17-year-old Sweetwater High student killed while riding his bike to school, is being remembered by loved ones.

Along Brenda Burciaga's living room wall are photos and medals, a tribute to her son.

Her grief remains overwhelming.

"It’s really difficult to get up in the morning and not see Edgar anymore,” said a tearful Burciaga.

A week ago, Burciaga said goodbye to her son, Edgar De Haro, before he began his 15-minute bike ride to Sweetwater High.

“I always tell him to be careful. I told him I loved him. I hugged him,” said Burciaga.

Police say Edgar was turning from East 18th to J, when an SUV struck him. Police say the driver, who stayed at the scene, was not at fault.

Edgar, who wasn't wearing a helmet, rushed to an ER with a head injury.

He would pass away later that night.

“It’s like missing something you are never going to recover again,” said Burciaga.

Burciaga calls her son, joyful, funny and determined.

Diagnosed with autism, Edgar was highly functioning—and thriving.

He loved sports, including cross country, track and soccer, competing at the Special Olympics and for Sweetwater High.

“I was so proud of Edgar, all the time,” said Burciaga.

After his passing, there was a different sense of pride. Five of his organs were donated. Five lives were saved.

“It gives some hope to see him in other people,” said Burciaga.

Days after her son's death, Burciaga plans to attend her the school’s graduation on Wednesday.

“He was so excited to graduate. I know it will be very emotional … I want to represent Edgar,” said Burciaga.

As a mom grieves, she's urges all cyclists to wear helmets, while asking drivers to look out for cyclists.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Edgar's family with funeral expenses.