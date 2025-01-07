Watch Now
Crash stymies traffic on I-15 south near Miramar Road, 3 people taken to hospital

SDFD says one of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a crash on I-15 South north of Miramar Road that injured three people and closed nearly all lanes in the area.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, interrupting the morning commute.

SDFD says one of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.

By 9:30 a.m., the scene was clear, and lanes reopened to traffic.

