4 children, 1 adult hospitalized in vehicle crash in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A crash on a Lemon Grove street Friday morning sent five people to the hospital, including four children, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue officials. Officials said at least one of the vehicles rolled over in the wreck.

Four children were transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

An adult was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment, ABC 10News learned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.