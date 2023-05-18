Crash between motorcycle, car in Mission Bay leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead and a woman is injured following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in San Diego's Mission Bay area Thursday morning.

The fatal crash happened just before 9 a.m. near West Mission Bay Drive and Dana Landing Road.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 34-year-old man riding a Honda CBR600RR sport bike west on West Mission Bay Drive tried to pass a Toyota Prius on the right as the driver of the sedan was making a right turn toward Dana Landing Road.

During the biker's attempt to pass the Prius, which had four passengers inside, the man crashed into the sedan and was thrown off his motorcycle before landing in the northwest corner of the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 39-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Prius, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The crash left another woman in the Prius with a minor abrasion and the 42-year-old man behind the wheel of the car and two children were uninjured.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.