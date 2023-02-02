CPUC could vote to issue Climate Credit early to help Californians with utility bills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday could make a decision that may bring some relief to Californians struggling to pay their utility bills.

In a meeting Thursday morning, the commission — which oversees all of the state’s utilities — is expected to vote on whether to roll out Climate Credits now, instead of in April.

An approval by the CPUC would mean $60.70 in credit would appear on San Diegans’ SDG&E bill for this month.

Per the CPUC: “The California Climate Credit is a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credits on customers’ bills represent their share of the payments from the state’s program and provide customers with an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products.”

The discussion of providing the Climate Credit now comes as the price of natural gas fluctuates.

Donna Johnson is just one of many San Diegans dealing with high utility bills. She remains skeptical about how much of a difference she will see in her bill after a credit.

"I have never seen anything go up that went back down. It's just like the gasoline. It is the same thing. It doesn't come down much from the highest, so I don't expect it to come back down,” Johnson told ABC 10News.

An SDG&E spokesperson, speaking on the spikes in utility bills, said, "We understand that our customers are frustrated with this volatility, and it's incumbent on us to reach out and communicate with the customers who are struggling the most. The point is, you don't have to feel alone. We're in this with you to help you get through the volatility."

The spokesperson added that the utility offers programs to those who need help in paying bills.

A CPUC meeting next Tuesday is expected to specifically discuss high natural gas prices.