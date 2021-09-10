Gubernatorial candidates John Cox, Larry Elder campaign in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Republican gubernatorial candidates John Cox and Larry Elder campaigned in San Diego on Friday ahead of Tuesday's recall vote.

Meanwhile, polls are showing a majority of Californians wanting to keep Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in office.

Elder spent the morning at Mariscos El Pacifico restaurant in Vista, where he spoke about his desire to lift vaccine mandates should he be elected governor next week.

"When I am elected, not if, but when I am elected, to the extent that there are still mandates for state workers, I am going to repeal those," said Elder, a conservative radio host.

Meanwhile, Cox made a campaign stop on Shelter Island, where he spoke of lowering California's cost of living, reducing taxes, and solving the homeless crisis.

"I'm a businessman and they want something different. They want a businessman that's going to tackle these problems. They're sick of politicians," said John Cox.

RELATED: Poll shows majority of California voters oppose to Newsom recall

This week, an ABC 10News Union-Tribune scientific poll showed 54 percent of likely voters want to keep Newsom in office, while 41 percent want to replace him. The poll said 5 percent were undecided.

Should a majority vote to get rid of Newsom, the poll shows Elder leading the crowded field with 29 percent of the vote.

It also shows 13 percent remain undecided, 9 percent would choose Democrat Kevin Paffrath, and 8 percent vote for Cox. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer polled at 6 percent.

"I believe in the American people, I believe in surprises," Cox said Friday, acknowledging his lagging poll numbers.

"Nobody thought Brexit was going to pass. Nobody thought 2016 was going to turn out the way it did. This could be a surprise."

