Couple's gunshot deaths in Santee ruled murder-suicide

SANTEE (CNS) - The deaths of a retirement-age couple who were fatally shot over the Memorial Day weekend at a home near Padre Dam Park in Santee have been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities reported Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a death report in the 300 block of Lantern Crest Way about 11:30 a.m. Sunday found the bodies of David Soulner, 82, and his 79-year-old wife, Claire, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators have concluded that David Soulner shot his spouse before turning the gun on himself, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

"The circumstances and motivation for this crime are still under investigation," Krugh said Tuesday.

