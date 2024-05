SANTEE (CNS) - A man and a woman were found dead in their Santee home Sunday by San Diego County sheriff's deputies.

The deaths in the 300 block of Lantern Way were reported to the sheriff's department around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's Lt Michael Krugh.

Both victims suffered head trauma, Krugh said. Their names were being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

