Couple celebrates 50th anniversary with vow renewal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A couple originally from San Diego returned to Windansea Beach Friday to renew their vows at the same spot where they got married 50 years ago.

Tony and Valarie Snesko were joined by family and friends for the vow renewal.

Their love story has been romantic from the very start.

Tony remembers the day he first met Valerie while he worked at a deli. He said he first remembers the smell of the perfume and then seeing her first the first time. He knew instantly he would marry her.

Valerie wasn't so sure. Tony proposed to her on every date they had for the next five months, until one day she said maybe and eventually said yes.

ABC 10News covered their proposal 50 years ago when Tony hired a pilot to fly a plane with a banner over Sports Arena where Valerie worked. She said yes.

Their wedding was a surprise too. Valerie thought she was showing up to Windansea Beach for a poetry reading and instead showed up to her own wedding. ABC 10News also covered the wedding.

Now 50 years later, the couple recommitted to each other. They admit it hasn't been easy but have advice for couples hoping to last as long as they did.

"Pray this prayer, let me see this argument from my wife's perspective and it's going to end," says Tony.

Valerie says her best advice is it's okay to agree to disagree.

The pair now lives in Maryland.

