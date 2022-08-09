County tax collector sends out 700 fewer defaulted property bills this year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday his office will begin mailing defaulted tax bills to property owners who have prior year unpaid property taxes.

"We're sending about 700 fewer defaulted bills than we sent last year," McAllister said. "We appreciate San Diegans for paying what they owe; these taxes fund our public schools, first responders, and other essential services."

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in June that bills would increase. Those parcels that remained unpaid will receive their defaulted bill in the coming week, McAllister said.

"We work hard to inform homeowners of the late fees that incur as a result of nonpayment, warning them along the way that additional penalties are coming," he said. "The results of this effort are underscored by our 99.1% collection rate this fiscal year -- one of the highest in the state -- which shows that the majority of San Diegans take the responsibility to pay on time seriously."

The defaulted bills total over $139 million and the deadline to pay the annual tax bill was June 30.

Beginning July 1, each late bill incurs a 1.5% penalty each month that it remains unpaid -- on top of the 10% penalty added for each late installment.

Under California State law, the Tax Collector may sell any or all portions of properties that have been in default for five or more years. McAllister encouraged taxpayers to make future payments via the free e-check payment system at www.sdttc.com.

Payments can also be made by phone at 855-829-3773 or in person at any of the five branch offices, but the office does not accept cash at any of the branches outside of downtown.

In September, the Tax Collector's office sent out over a million tax bills, which are expected to generate $7.6 billion for the county.

