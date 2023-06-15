County meeting on state housing laws confuses, frustrates community in Bonita

BONITA, Calif (KGTV) — A meeting hosted by San Diego County officials in Bonita Wednesday night turned into a shouting match.

The county planned a presentation about how they plan to align with state housing laws, but officials were interrupted multiple times as they tried to make their presentation.

Wednesday night’s meeting was held at the Bonita Sunnyside Branch Library and was standing room only.

According to the county, the meeting was meant to update the community on how the county plans to align its unincorporated development regulations, to comply with 21 already existing state laws. The meeting was one of several meetings planned around the county.

Officials explained there is no change in zoning and there are no county-led developments currently in the works for Bonita. Instead, they explained these changes will facilitate things like ADU construction, affordable housing projects, and emergency housing.

Despite no housing project in motion, longtime residents were upset and worried about how this could change their community in the long run.

Some of their concerns included an increase in traffic, no space for parking, and crime.

Several people expressed frustration and left the meeting early because of the interruptions and not getting to hear the county's presentation clearly.

There are two other meetings hosted by the county on this zoning ordinance update, Thursday in Alpine and next Tuesday in Fallbrook.