County Library boosting literacy through digital, audio books for local students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of local students have a whole new world of digital and audio books to dive into, thanks to the San Diego County Library — and they won’t even need a library card.

Students at the schools and districts -- using just their students IDs -- can check out the county library's collection of age-appropriate digital materials through an app called "Sora."

County Library Director Migell Acosta said the collaboration will give students a lot more to read, whether it's to borrow educational materials or books for their own personal reading pleasure.

"This collaboration aims to promote literacy and education by providing a wide range of resources to students who don't have a library card yet but could greatly benefit from the San Diego County Library's vast collection," Acosta said. "We are excited to open up our digital collection to young residents who couldn't previously take advantage of it."

The county library already offers e-books, audio books and e-magazines 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to its patrons who download the Libby app -- which like the Sora app, is also made by the company OverDrive. In 2020, the library's digital circulation increased 56% to more than 3.2 million books and materials.

County officials said school districts in the county's service area that would like to give their students greater access should contact OverDrive to sign up for Sora.

