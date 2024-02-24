County identifies woman found in Santee creek during Jan. 22 storm

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – Santee’s Forester Creek is calm now. But reminders of the Jan. 22 storm litter the banks and the waterway.

“The rain used to be kind of calming and now I don’t know if I’d be able to view it the same,” Saray Angle said.

Angle’s and her family’s life aren’t the same after the storm.

This after learning the woman found in the brush of the creek that County officials were looking to identify was her sister, Faith.

“My younger brother had called me on Facebook and messaged me and said that they found someone, and they had they had a tattoo very similar if not exactly what my sister had,” Angle said.

After being sent an article, Angle said sketch looked remarkably like her sister and hoped it was her.

“I remember just feeling devastated and feeling a little bit of guilt myself,” Angle said. “Because I wanted to have helped her more and I just didn’t know how. I didn’t have the resources.”

The County saida citizen’s tip helped the Medical Examiner’s Office identify Faith who was experiencing homelessness when she died. Angle told ABC 10News Faith had been homeless since last October.

“She did not have a great life, but she was kind and genuine and she was incredibly caring,” Angle said.

The County said Faith’s passing is being looked into as a storm-related death, but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

After this tragedy, Angle said better resources are needed for those like Faith.

“Now I’m going to think every time I hope somebody else isn’t in the same situation; that they’re not in that spot. That they’re safe. That’s just what I want. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and it’s something that’s going to stick with me,” Angle said.

