County homelessness drops by 1%, but unsheltered numbers drop by double-digits

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The number of unsheltered homeless across San Diego County declined by 11% this year, but sheltered homelessness increased by 12%, according to the results of the 2026 Point-in-Time Count released Friday.

The PITC is conducted every January by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness and is a one-day snapshot of the region's homeless population.

All told, homelessness across the region decreased by 1%, from 9,905 individuals in 2025 to 9,803 in 2026.

"This is what progress looks like," said RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler. "We're seeing good results where we've made investments. As a region, we still do not have enough housing resources -- there are no more housing vouchers, and HUD funding is uncertain. So the investments have been in diversion, sheltering and encampment resolutions. When we have adequate investments, we can reduce unsheltered homelessness."

The 2026 count found 5,108 individuals living unsheltered, down from 5,714 last year, while 4,695 people were in shelters or transitional housing, up from 4,191.

The information collected is used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness.

The number of unsheltered homeless dropped dramatically in several cities: 64.1% in Santee, 39.5% in El Cajon, 30% in Encinitas, 25% in La Mesa and 24.5% in Chula Vista.

In San Diego, which as the largest city in the county has a correspondingly large population of homeless residents, those unsheltered declined by 6.6%.

One of the region's most pressing concerns is the increase in senior homelessness. Older adults make up 33% of the unsheltered population, up from 29% last year, and more than half are experiencing homelessness for the first time. The oldest individual RTFH volunteers engaged on the morning of this year's count was an 86-year-old Latina woman in Chula Vista.

"It has to be a top-priority population," Kohler said.

Serving Seniors President & CEO Melinda Forstey says the trend continues to show an increasing impact from homelessness on San Diego county's older adults.

"While it is encouraging to see that overall homelessness has declined, the continued rise in homelessness among older adults is deeply concerning," Forstey said. "Once again this year, older adults now make up one third of the region's homeless population."

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages -- one of the region's largest homelessness services providers -- said the region should be doing better.

"We are disappointed to see that overall progress has stalled, with no change in the total number of people experiencing homelessness in our region, even as we've continued to invest in solutions," he said. "More concerning, the data shows a growing crisis among older adults. This year, even more seniors fell into homelessness for the first time, continuing a troubling trend. This is a challenge for which our community is not prepared."

Possible cuts to San Diego's homelessness funds in the fiscal year 2027 budget also had Vargas concerned about loss of resources.

"As our population ages, we must act swiftly to prevent seniors from losing their homes and to provide targeted services that meet their unique needs," he said. "Focusing on prevention, diversion, health care and housing is key to addressing homelessness. It is a travesty for anyone to spend their golden years on the streets."

Positive developments from this year's count include a 12% drop in unsheltered veterans, 26% decline in unsheltered transitional-age youth (18-24) and a 14% decrease in people living in vehicles.

"San Diegans should be encouraged by this progress," said RTFH Board Chair Veronica Dela Rosa. "We are seeing results from targeted investments and strong regional collaboration. But we must stay focused and continue investing in what works."

A total of 80% of people experiencing homelessness said they became homeless in San Diego County, "underscoring that this is primarily a local challenge driven by housing costs and economic pressures," a RTFH statement read.

The data released Friday continues a trend of declining homelessness. In 2025, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 7%, and dropped by about 14% in the city of San Diego.

"Progress like this doesn't happen by accident," said Continuum of Care Advisory Board Chair Akilah Templeton. "It reflects the work of service providers, outreach teams, local governments and volunteers across the region. At the same time, we must continue expanding housing and services to meet the scale of the need."

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