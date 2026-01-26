County Flags to be lowered in recognition of ICE related deaths in Minnesota

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer today ordered all County and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff on County property in recognition of the lives lost in Minnesota at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Sunday's order will remain in effect until the conclusion of this week's Board of Supervisors meetings that are scheduled to be completed

Wednesday.

The order was issued by Lawson-Remer after what she called "the tragic deaths of Renée Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, resulting from recent

federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis."

"Lowering the flag today (Sunday) reflects mourning and real alarm," Lawson-Remer said in a statement. "Deadly federal enforcement combined with impeded oversight is a constitutional breakdown that communities across the country cannot ignore."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.