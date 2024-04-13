County contractor, expectant father killed in hit-and-run crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - A County contractor is being remembered, after he was killed while directing traffic in the North County, by a hit-and-run driver.

Inside the Fallbrook home of Manuel Leon, a memorial of candles and flowers grows, as loved ones mourn.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s anger. It’s frustration,” said Esmeralda Leon, Leon’s sister.

“I'm sad. I don't know if I handle this,” said Ramiro Leon, Leon’s father.

The 27-year-old Leon was a month into a new job working for a company, contracted by the County to clear brush.

On Wednesday morning, he was part of a 4-person crew in Valley Center, a few miles west of Harrah's Resort Southern California.

Just before 7 a.m., Leon was on Cool Valley Road, near Cole Grade Road, wearing a safety vest, and directing traffic, when the CHP says a Toyota Corolla struck him, before driving off.

Leon was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

“My grief is tremendous,” said an emotional Esmeralda.

Esmeralda calls her brother, a resilient, humble man, and great father to a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy.

His wife was due with their third child in May.

“He was excited that he was going to have another little boy … Going through it all over again, he was very excited,” said Esmeralda.

Esmeralda says her family's grief is compounded by the driver, leaving the scene.

“Something wrong with that person … My son is person, is not animal,” said Ramiro.

On Thursday, 77-year-old Ruperto Jesus Lopez, was arrested in connection to the case, including hit and run and vehicular manslaughter charges. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Sources tell ABC 10News witnesses and tips from the community helped lead to the arrest.

"My reaction was a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Esmeralda.

For loved ones, that relief has given way to resolve, and the hope the driver is held fully accountable for his crimes.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure justice is served,” said Esmeralda.

Lopez will be arraigned in court Monday.

Fundraising campaigns have been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

Leon's employer, Powerland Equipment, issued the following statement:

"“Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family. We are heart broken by this tragic event.”