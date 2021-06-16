Watch
County clerks: Don't hold Newsom recall before mid-September

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:47:48-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s county elections officials are urging the lieutenant governor not to schedule the expected recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom before mid-September.

Any earlier and they say they can't guarantee enough paper to print ballots. The California Association of Clerks and Election Officials' concerns are detailed in a Monday letter.

The election date remains uncertain, with several convoluted steps before it's certified to go before voters.

But Democrats in the Legislature are trying to speed up the process.

County clerks say they need time to train poll workers, buy the necessary paper and handle other logistical tasks.

