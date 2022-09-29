County, city leaders to hold joint meeting on affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For the first time in two decades, San Diego city and county leaders are holding a meeting about working together to address the housing situation in the region.

Officials are calling it a “Joint County-City Housing Summit,” and it will be held in a neutral location at San Diego State University.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said, "To me, this is an opportunity to demonstrate that we can serve San Diegans better with a partnership, that we have a shared ownership stake in addressing the critical need of all people, which is housing."

On Thursday, Elo-Rivera joined County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for a virtual media availability to discuss their upcoming meeting where both the city and county will work towards coming up with ways to build 10,000 subsidized housing units on public land by 2030.

The last time both entities met was in April 2000.

If both sides agree to this resolution, they will work on streamlining housing production, pushing to make sure these homes are accessible to transit lines, and work to bring more jobs to the area with these construction projects.

“At this point, any available land ought to be going towards housing or behavioral health services, which is what's needed in our region,” Fletcher said.

The joint meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. on the SDSU campus.

The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. For more information, click here.