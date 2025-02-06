County Awards $600,000 to Rural School Districts to Increase Broadband Access

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County has awarded $600,000 to three rural school districts in an effort to reduce a "digital gap" and increase the availability of high-speed internet, it was announced today.

"Ensuring students have access to reliable internet is a key step in supporting their academic achievement and fostering opportunities for growth within the community," said Dahvia Lynch, general manager of the county's Land Use and Environment Group.

The funding will bring high-speed broadband service to 900 students in the Warner, San Pasqual and Vallecitos school districts. The breakdown is:

— $479,000 to Warner Unified School District to provide fiber at three school sites;

— $73,000 to San Pasqual Union School District to provide fiber to K-8 students, and

— $48,000 to Vallecitos Elementary School District to provide fiber to students.

According to a county statement, the funding came from funds designated to increase broadband access in 2021. The San Diego County Office of Education then selected to schools in need.

"Access to high-speed internet is crucial for children's education," the county statement said. "This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and provide equal access to educational resources. This access enables students to take part in tech-driven learning environments for future

success."

