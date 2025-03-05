County and Lemon Grove host meeting on sleeping cabin project

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The city of Lemon Grove hosted a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the county's plan for their Troy Street Sleeping Cabin project, sometimes referred to as tiny homes.

It was a packed house with concerned community members, many who opposed the project.

The meeting started with a presentation from the county, who approved the location site in July 2024.

The original plan was to put the project in Spring Valley, but that was rescinded after community pushback.

The plan is to put 60 to 70 tiny homes at the corner of Sweetwater Road and Troy Street to house people who are homeless and in need of interim housing.

"The power is in your hands, listen to your citizens and vote no on this project," said one resident during public comment.

A majority of people Tuesday night were opposed to the plans, raising concerns about safety in the community.

"They don't want the help, they don't want to live by rules and regulations, they have mental and drug problems, so first you have to address this problem," said another community member.

According to the county, people with certain criminal backgrounds, like sex offenders, arsonists, or those with active felony warrants, are not allowed. Drugs and alcohol are not allowed on site- but sobriety isn't required to get in. The community would have 24-hour security.

"The residents are citizens that we have to take care of our community, these are members of our community, these are our neighbors," said one man who was in favor of the project.

Some public speakers, however, did support the program and location, saying it's necessary to help these individuals get back on their feet.

According to the county, the program includes case management like access to behavioral health and services to create a path to permanent housing.

"I support these cabins and you guys are brave to go ahead and do this," said one woman who said she was previously homeless and would have benefited from the sleeping cabins had they existed when she was on the streets.

The project is expected to begin construction in June. Since the property is owned by Caltrans, the lease is still being worked out.