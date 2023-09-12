Parents meet with officials over safety concerns at Correia Middle School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parents from Correia Middle School walked into a meeting Monday night with school and San Diego Unified officials hopeful they’d get some answers, but most said they left feeling frustrated and with no clear resolution.

The meeting was in response to reports of sexual assault and harassment allegations and about an alleged weapon brought to the campus in Point Loma Heights.

Many parents said it started with reports of at least two students saying they saw a boy pull out a gun after school, while some students said they saw it in class. After reports about the weapon, parents said about 15 girls came forward with sexual harassment claims.

"When they finally get the courage to come forward, to say something, and then nothing is done or it's kind of like. that’s not enough," said one parent who feels the school isn't taking the allegations seriously.

ABC 10News was not allowed inside the meeting at the request of the principal, despite the parents wanting coverage of the story.

Parents who attended the meeting told ABC 10News that the principal gave a slide presentation, went over policy, and then conducted question-and-answer sections.

"Just also a lot of kind of contradicting information that left me feeling frustrated and like I don’t much more than I did before I got here," said another parent.

Last week, San Diego Unified School District officials called the weapons claim unsubstantiated.

On Monday night, in a statement, the interim principal thanked those who attended and said, in part: "Through these open and honest conversations, we can better understand one another and strengthen our commitment to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all students."

ABC 10News did ask an SD Unified spokesperson for an interview with the principal multiple times Monday night, but they declined, referring us to the statement provided.