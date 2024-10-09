Coronado Middle School students show their Padre Pride

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Decked out in Padres shirts, hats and other fan gear, students and teachers at Coronado Middle School spent Tuesday celebrating their Padre Pride.

"I'm really excited," says 7th grader Michaela Connors. "I think we have a really good chance this year. I think we can go all the way. It seems like they have a good team community and we have a lot of good players out there this year."

The Associate Student Body, or ASB spent Tuesday morning ahead of Game 3 making signs and dreaming of a long playoff run.

"I've been a Padres fan ever since I've lived here, basically my whole life," added 7th grader Milo Ehrlichmann. "Even if I didn't live in SD, they're still a great team... It's just really exciting to watch them."

For Principal Brooke Falar, Padres spirit day had a personal touch. She's a season ticket holder, and she goes to games with her mother, Sue.

"It's so special and it's something that her and I have connected with since I was a little kid. I love it," Falar says. "It's fun. It surprises a lot of people. But it's great."

Falar also says her Padres fandom is a great way to connect with students.

"We talk about it all the time. It's awesome. It brings us together, as a team here. And also we have a lot of Padres that live in Coronado so that makes it a little extra special for us."

The students say watching the team is inspiring. They believe the grit, determination, teamwork, and perseverance the Padres have shown this season sets a great example for anyone to follow, especially kids in school.

"It makes me kind of want to play baseball," says Maggie Ehler. "Even though they might have lost a little, they still bring it. And if something (bad) happens in class, you can still bring your sprirt."

"They really show how you shouldn't ever give up," added Connors. "They just always keep going and they're always working together."