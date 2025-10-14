Coronado Middle School student stabs fellow classmate, sending her to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Coronado Police Department says it arrested a Coronado Middle School student for stabbing another student Tuesday morning.

CPD says officers responded to the school, located at 550 F Avenue, around 10:20 a.m. Officers say the stabbing happened in the school's library during a class break.

A male and female student, both seventh graders, were arguing, and the boy stabbed the girl twice with a pocket knife, according to CPD.

Police say the girl was taken to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The boy was in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives from CPD interviewed multiple witnesses to the attack.

"Due to the ages of the individuals involved, no further identifying information will be released at this time. We thank the Coronado school community for their support and cooperation as the investigation continues," CPD said on Facebook.

The department says there was no active threat to the wider campus as officers responded, and the school was not placed on lockdown. Officers did conduct a security sweep "out of an abundance of caution."