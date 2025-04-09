Coronado High School girls lacrosse team ranks No. 1 in Western Region

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — The girls lacrosse team at Coronado High School is making waves, currently holding the number one spot in the Western Region. This ranking is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season, according to head coach Caroline Carlson.

"I know that's what they deserve and where we should be because of how hard they work each and every day," Carlson said.

When Carlson reviewed the leaderboard, she was proud to see her team ranked first out of more than 500 schools. While this may come as a surprise to some, she believes their success is well-deserved.

"Their success is just a symbol of how hard that they've worked throughout the season. Our girls are true competitors and really work very hard each and every day to compete," she said.

The commitment of the team is clear, especially due to the fact that they practice five days a week, and many athletes train during the off-season.

"We communicate all the time, always trying to push each other harder and work to be better on the field," said senior captain Charley Peterson.

Since the season began in February, the team has been undefeated with a record of 8-0. Peterson believes their hard work is paying off.

"My team deserves it. We've been working really hard on and off the field during the offseason to be the best," she said.

Junior captain Brooklyn Parma is hoping to keep the winning streak.

"I truly believe our junior class is willing to raise those standards even higher and continue to push the underclassmen and the new incoming lacrosse freshmen to be their best selves," she said.

With the championship approaching next month, both the coach and her captains are confident that the team will secure their spot.

