Coronado High grad changed plans, possibly avoiding New Orleans attack

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - A Coronado High grad says he was planning on walking through the area of the deadly attack in New Orleans, during the time when it unfolded, before his plans changed.

“It's kind of scary, because I had no idea, and I got a call this morning. ‘Hey, are you okay?’” said Andrew Borgie.

From his hotel room, Borgie talked to me about a night that nearly intersected with the deadly attack.

A photo of Borgie shows the Coronado High graduate on Bourbon Street past 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“So the mood was, you know, very festive. People were going out partying for New Year's Eve … a lot of police presence throughout the night. My buddy who is from here says he’s never seen such a large presence for New Year’s Eve,” said Borgie.

Borgie, a senior at Notre Dame, was in town to cheer on the Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. He and a few friends spent a few hours on Bourbon Street, before walking 25 minutes south to a nightclub. He was planning on walking through Bourbon Street again, but past 2:30 a.m., he decided to take an Uber back to his hotel instead.

“Looking back on it, very fortunate,” said Borgie.

Hours later, Borgie was waking up to a call wondering if he was okay—after the horrific attack.

“Just total disbelief. I just couldn't believe that that happened … I still, it's still hard to believe, especially because I was just there. I could have walked through there last night based on where I was coming back to my hotel from,” said Borgie.

As the investigation into the attack unfolds, there are questions about security for the Sugar Bowl. Borgie says although the attack will be in the back of his mind, he wants to go to the game.

“I feel like it's easier to secure a place like the Superdome because there are entrances and exits … If it was like an open tailgate party, I would not go,” said Borgie.

The Sugar Bowl has been pushed from Wednesday to Thursday night.

Borgie says he'll be extending his stay in New Orleans to go to the game.

“I think it's the right call, just given the gravity situation. The investigation needs to go forth. It makes sense, especially if you need to prepare for a whole new security detail and ensure the safety of everybody going to the game,” said Borgie.