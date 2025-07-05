Coronado celebrates Fourth of July with Independence Day Parade

CORONADO (KGTV) - Red, white and blue were the colors of the day at the Coronado Independence Day Parade. People from all over our divided country, celebrating together in unity.

The Stevens Family, grandkids and all, are from Arizona, and come to Coronado every summer. They're big fans of the parade: the music, the colors and all the displays.

"We love showing the boys what it means to be patriotic and support our country," said Sharon Stevens. "And we make sure that they match each year so we can be more of a community, showing support."

Other families are also watching the fun, including Mary Grace Heine, who's showing her nephew, Ollie, the parade floats that are coming down the street, each one with its own unique flare.

For Mary Grace and her family, the event is a tradition.

"I grew up in Coronado and it's always been special to watch the parade here. Coronado really celebrates Fourth in July in a one-of-a-kind way," said Mary Grace. "I mean, this parade is so patriotic and there's so many amazing colors and festivities and just like exciting visuals all around. It just really makes you feel patriotic."

Her husband, Garrett, agrees.

"Coronado's the best place to be on the Fourth of July and we love being here," said Garrett.

The military is also on fully display, showcasing its deep ties to Coronado.Rodney Dunseath said that's his favorite part of the July 4th celebration.

"Just the heritage, where you've come from and where you've been," said Dunseath. "Where the country is going and our history. All we got here."

Sharon and Jeff Stevens are teaching that to their grandkids, too.

"They're learning," said Sharon Stevens. "Each year they learn something new and I think they appreciate more of what our country means so military, pride in our country, and supporting each other."