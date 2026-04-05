Coronado Beach closures lifted

CORONADO (CNS) - Two Coronado beaches that were closed due to contamination were reopened this weekend, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Recent water quality samples meet state health standards, allowing for DEHQ to open the beaches Saturday at Avenida Lunar and the Coronado Lifeguard Tower, officials said in a statement. The health advisory for Crown Cove was also lifted.

The ocean along Imperial Beach remains closed due to ongoing sewage contamination from the International Border through the northern end of Silver Strand. The closure will remain in effect until sampling confirms the area is safe for water contact.

"The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness," the DEHQ said in a statement.

A beach advisory remains in effect at Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline, Ocean Beach Dog Beach, Tecolote Shores Swim Area, Santa Clara Cove Swim Area, San Luis Rey River Outlet, and La Jolla Children's Pool.

"Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness," the statement said.

Updates on beach conditions and closure information can be found at sdbeachinfo.com, or via a 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.