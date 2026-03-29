Coronado Beach closed due to sewage contamination

CORONADO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have announced a beach closure in Coronado due to sewage contamination.

The water contact closure in place for the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, and the shoreline from north of Avenida Lunar to North Beach Coronado is being extended to include the beach at Avenida Lunar, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

"The Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters. Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness," the DEHQ said in a statement Saturday. "Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact."

The latest closure is in addition to an advisory that was already in place for San Diego Bay, Coronado at Tidelands Park Shoreline, Mission Bay at North Cove and Campland Beachline, La Jolla at Avenida De La Playa and Children's Pool, and Oceanside at San Luis Rey River Outlet. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

"The ocean shoreline from the International Border to North Beach, Coronado will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," the statement continued. "The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness."

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.