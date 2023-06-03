Cookie Plug to open several stores in San Diego

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll have more options in San Diego.

Cookie Plug will be opening several locations across the county. ABC 10News spoke with Steve Sharp, the franchisee of Cookie Plug.

He said there he plans to open five stores throughout the county. The first location will be open next Saturday, June 10, in University Heights.

There are a few Cookie Plug locations already operating in San Diego, but they are owned by the corporation, according to Sharp.

