Cookie Plug to open several stores in San Diego

A location will open in University Heights on June 10th
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 03, 2023
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll have more options in San Diego.

Cookie Plug will be opening several locations across the county. ABC 10News spoke with Steve Sharp, the franchisee of Cookie Plug.

He said there he plans to open five stores throughout the county. The first location will be open next Saturday, June 10, in University Heights.

There are a few Cookie Plug locations already operating in San Diego, but they are owned by the corporation, according to Sharp.

