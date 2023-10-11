Construction worker seriously injured in North Park scaffold fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A construction worker suffered serious injuries Tuesday when he fell about 30 feet from scaffolding alongside the framework of an apartment building under construction in North Park and hit live electrical lines on his way down.

The industrial accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 3900 block of Oregon Street, near University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department and the city Fire-Rescue Department.

An initial report from the scene indicated that the victim was shocked by the electrical-transmission equipment he struck, suffering severe burns to his body, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Paramedics took the worker to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, fire department spokeswoman Perette Godwin said.

