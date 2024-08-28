Construction worker killed in accident at project site in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A construction worker was killed in an accident at a water construction site after dirt and a pipe crushed the worker at the bottom of a dirt trench, officials said.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials, emergency crews were called to a water pipe construction site in the 11200 block of Hoyt Park Drive, near Scripps Ranch Boulevard, at around 4 a.m. for what was described as a trench rescue.

SDFD officials said they were told a worker was about 20 feet down a trench with dirt and a concrete pipe on them. A co-worker that was also in the trench at the time was able to get out.

Emergency crews arrived a short time later, but medics determined that the worker had died. Officials believe an unstable foundation led to the 4-foot-wide pipe falling on the worker.

ABC 10News learned emergency crews are planning to use a special truck and other heavy machinery to remove the dirt from the trench so they can recover the deceased worker.

Cal/OSHA officials were on their way to the scene to conduct an investigation.