Construction project may cause traffic delays on I-5 near San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNS) - Motorists heading south on Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry will experience significant traffic delays as a $2.7 million construction project begins next week, authorities said Friday.

The work will take place in two phases over roughly three weeks and is aimed at improving safety, security and traffic flow at the busy border crossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first phase begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 5 a.m. Jan. 9. Crews will remove speed humps near the southbound inspection booths and replace temporary concrete barriers with permanent dividers, the CHP said.

Phase one includes a continuous 56-hour closure of the Camino de la Plaza on-ramp and the six western-most lanes of southbound I-5. Southbound traffic on I-5 and Interstate 805 will merge into fewer lanes as vehicles approach the border, while the Camino de la Plaza off-ramp and access to Tijuana, Mexico, through the El Chaparral crossing will remain open.

The second phase of construction will begin 5 a.m. Jan. 9 and will continue through 5 a.m. Jan. 23, CHP officials said.

Phase two includes a continuous closure of the eastern-most inside lane on southbound I-5 within the center median at the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry. Access to Tijuana through the El Chaparral crossing will remain open, while the Camino de la Plaza off-ramp will also remain open.

CHP officials urged drivers to plan ahead and expect delays, recommending the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry or public transit when possible.

Traffic enforcement will be increased during construction.

Further information on the project can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by contacting Caltrans at 800-427-7623.

