Construction crews to close Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista for temporary bridge work

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Caltrans and San Diego Association of Governments crews will close eastbound Telegraph Canyon Road from Nacion Avenue to Halecrest Drive in Chula Vista Wednesday evening to work on bridge construction as part of the I-805 South Bridge Safety and Soundwalls project.

Starting at 9 p.m., people traveling eastbound on Telegraph Canyon road will be detoured by turning right on Melrose Avenue, turn left on Palomar Street, then left on Oleander Avenue to Telegraph Canyon Road. The closure is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Both northbound and southbound I-805 on and off-ramps at Telegraph Canyon Road will be closed during construction for the safety of crews.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect nighttime construction lights, dust and noise from equipment and vehicle back-up alarms. Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities as much as possible, a SANDAG statement read.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over for highway workers and law enforcement and anticipate travel delays or consider taking alternate routes.

The work is part of a larger $33 million project on transportation infrastructure in South County, including bridge safety improvements, sound walls and auxiliary lanes along a four-mile segment of I-805 from East Palomar Street in Chula Vista to State Route 54 in National City, the SANDAG statement read.

Sound walls along the route and bridge safety improvements at Telegraph Canyon Road and East Naples Street are expected to be completed by late 2026.

