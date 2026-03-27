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Confrontation in Serra Mesa leads to shooting that injured man

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
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San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hostile predawn confrontation involving three men in Serra Mesa led to a shooting that left one of them wounded Thursday.

Two of the men were arguing in the 3500 block of Afton Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday when the third armed himself with a shotgun, opened fire and then fled, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries to his left shin, including a fractured tibia and fibula, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The shooter, described as a heavyset, roughly 5-foot-6-inch man in his 30s with long black hair and wearing a black trench coat, remained at large at midday, according to police.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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