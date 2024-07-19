Concerns raised regarding proposed homeless mega shelter following city report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— It was a clear Thursday morning, giving some a chance to send a clear message about the homelessness crisis and the proposed mega-shelter in Midtown.

“It is cheaper to house people permanently. So, that’s why we should pursue housing first, not a thousand-person mega-shelter,” Joanne Stanley, Director of Housing for the Homeless, said.

John Brady, the Executive Director of Lived Experience Advisers, told ABC 10News that the crux of his issue with the mega-shelter is the sheer number of people for whom the project is designed.

“I don’t think anything of this size should be considered. There’s a reason why we don’t have shelters of this size largely throughout the United States because they’re highly problematic, particularly if you’re running a low-barrier shelter,” Brady said.

Thursday’s concerns come after the findings of a city audit on the proposed lease deal for the site.

“How do you do this holistically, and how do you do it with a deal that is fair for taxpayers?” Shane Harris, a local community activist, said.

Harris organized the press conference to air Thursday’s grievances following reports on the audit.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded on Wednesday to the report's findings, which included that the City would be overpaying for the building and would have more success with small-based shelters.

“Importantly, he doesn’t share where those would go,” Gloria said. “When you are suggesting ten separate sites while criticizing my proposal for being too expensive but not necessarily explaining how you’re going to cover rent payments at ten locations.”

Still, there’s an overarching issue with the crisis for some.

“We need to stop the inflow into the system and build solutions and build housing that every San Diegan can afford,” Brady said.

San Diego City Council will vote on the tentative lease agreement on Monday.