Concerns raised as Trump administration plans to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide lifeline option

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Concerns are being raised about the Trump administration's plan to shut down a specialized suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

"It's devastating. Devastating," said Katharine Boraz, reacting to the announcement that the National 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline's "Press-3" option will end in mid July.

The option, which has allowed callers to reach counselors specifically trained to work with LGBTQ+ youth, will be discontinued according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Boraz knows the risk factors for transgender youth all too well. In 2015, she lost her 14-year-old transgender son Kyler to suicide. In the weeks before his death, he had been the target of online bullying.

"I feel like my soul has been ripped out of my body," Boraz said at that time.

Although federal officials say anyone who contacts the 988 lifeline will still receive access to counselors, Boraz fears many LGBTQ+ youth will never make the call.

"I worry that the people calling into the hotline might not call at all if they don't think they feel sure they can reach a person who will understand their struggles," Boraz said.

According to the latest data, since its launch in 2022, 14.5 million people have reached out to the 988 lifeline. Nearly 1.3 million have accessed the Press-3 option.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services points out $33 million has been spent to support the Press-3 services.

Kathie Moehlig, founder of TransFamily Support Services, worries the cost of not providing the services can't be measured in dollars.

"The impact is going to be an increased risk of our kids who are under distress with escalation into things like self-harm and suicidal ideation," Moehlig said. "Our trans kids in particular aren't going to just call an open suicide hotline, because they don't know if they are going to be safe."

According to The Trevor Project, about 40 percent of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide in the past year.

The 988 lifeline didn't exist when Boraz lost her son.

"I can't say whether or not he would have reached out to that hotline, but it would have been one more resource available to him, and I certainly would have wanted him to know that it was there. It’s heartbreaking to think of that being taken away," Boraz said.

For those looking for crisis and support resources for LGBTQ+ youth, you can contact The Trevor Project by texting 'START' to 678678, or calling 866-488-7386.

