Concacaf celebrates International Women's day with skills challenge, inspiring young girls

Dozens of local young soccer players celebrated International Women's Day with Concacaf on Friday during a skills challenge ahead of the tournament's final game on Sunday.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 09, 2024
The girls were from local soccer clubs throughout San Diego, invited by Concacaf to celebrate the international holiday to celebrate women.

For young girls soccer is more than just a sport, it also means making memories with their teammates in a sport they say makes them feel empowered.

During Friday's skills challenge, the young girls said they felt inspired by watching the players and hoped they could play like them one day.

The final game of the tournament will be between the U.S. and Brazil.

The match is at 5:15 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

