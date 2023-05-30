Community supporting family of child hit and killed by car in east Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The death of a three-year-old boy in Chula Vista over the weekend has shaken those who work in the shopping plaza where the tragedy happened.

Chula Vista Police say it was just before 6:30 p.m. on May 27 when they received a report of a child hit by a car in the parking lot at 891 Showroom Place.

The child, just three years old, was transported to Rady Children's Hospital but did not survive from his injuries.

Eduardo Cervantes, manager of Play City at the strip mall, said the child's family told him they were coming to the business when the incident happened. The family also told Cervantes they are raising money for the boy’s funeral expenses.

Play City is donating $2,000, and other landlords at the strip mall are matching that donation. Cervantes said the boy was registered in their system.

"When something like this happens to not only a kid but to one of the kids that comes to you, to your business on a daily basis, it hits you different," said Cervantes.

He said other businesses in the shopping center are also vowing to help and trying to see how they can make sure this never happens again.

“I have kids, the owner has kids as well, right away we tried to see how we could support,” said Cervantes.

Police said the 36-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but in the meantime, those that work in the plaza ask the community to be extra alert.

"There's a bunch of kids running around, a bunch of families running around, so it's always best to be driving through here and pay attention and probably drive a little slower than usual," said Dezmyn Ball, who works in the shopping center.

Chula Vista police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320.